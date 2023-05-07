Long live current V-22 Ospreys! US military is done buying new ones

For nearly two decades, the V-22 Osprey has carried troops around the world but now the U.S. military claims it's done investing in the popular aircraft.

This is according to a report by Business Insider published on Friday.

The aircraft began its long journey as part of the Joint Services Advanced Vertical Lift Aircraft project in the early 1980s, whose goal was to develop an aircraft that could fly with the speed, endurance, and operational ceiling of a fixed-wing aircraft but with the additional flexibility to take off and land vertically.

The result was a strange aircraft, but its development was far from complete. The program was plagued with many significant setbacks, including several deadly crashes.