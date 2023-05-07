Long live current V-22 Ospreys! US military is done buying new ones

Long live current V-22 Ospreys! US military is done buying new onesBut it plans to fly the current ones for years to come.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 07, 2023 09:07 AM ESTCreated: May 07, 2023 09:07 AM ESTinnovationThe V-22 Osprey.artiste9999/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.For nearly two decades, the V-22 Osprey has carried troops around the world but now the U.S. military claims it's done investing in the popular aircraft.This is according to a report by Business Insider published on Friday.The aircraft began its long journey as part of the Joint Services Advanced Vertical Lift Aircraft project in the early 1980s, whose goal was to develop an aircraft that could fly with the speed, endurance, and operational ceiling of a fixed-wing aircraft but with the additional flexibility to take off and land vertically.The result was a strange aircraft, but its development was far from complete. The program was plagued with many significant setbacks, including several deadly crashes. See Also But engineers continued working on it even in the '90s and early 2000s. Finally, the Marines got their hands on their first MV-22 in 1999.However, it wasn't until eight years later that it was deployed into combat. The U.S. Air Force got its first models in 2006 and deployed them for the first time in 2008, while the Navy got its version in 2020 and deployed it for the first time in 2021.More than 400 models in actionToday, more than 400 Ospreys are in action. Together they have logged an estimated 600,000 flight hours since becoming operational.The planes will not be retired, however. The Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force have clear plans to fly them for years to come. Most Popular They simply won't be buying any new ones, according to budget documents released by the services in March. This is because military leaders believe they have all the Ospreys they could ever need."I don't see us actually going to additional CV-22s," Gen. Charles Brown Jr., the Air Force's chief of staff, told lawmakers in April, according to Business Insider, "because once you shut down a production line, it's very expensive to start back up."HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTLIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industryChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationLaunched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteriesThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerArchaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse kingCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeTransparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your homeScientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see color More Stories cultureWhat do we lose if the metaverse fails?Ameya Paleja| 8/3/2022innovationTransparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your homeAmeya Paleja| 11/5/2022innovationPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technologyDeena Theresa| 8/29/2022