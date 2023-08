An experimental XQ-58A "Valkyrie" drone has officially been flown under artificial intelligence control, the Air Force Research Laboratory (ARFL) announced. Conducted on July 25 at the Eglin Test and Training Complex in Florida, the test flight saw the drone entirely AI-controlled for around three hours.

This test follows around two years of research and development between a partnership with Skyborg Vanguard, a team made up of personnel from the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center with the intent of creating unmanned fighter aircraft.

AI loyal wingman

In case you are unaware, the Kratos XQ-58 "Valkyrie" is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are currently testing for the United States Air Force's Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) program. The "Valkyrie" was designed to be stealthy and was built as part of the USAF Research Laboratory’s Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) project portfolio.