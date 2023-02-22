VASIMR: This plasma engine could get humans to Mars in only 45 days

Now, the ex-NASA astronaut's focus is on Costa Rica and US-based firm the Ad Astra Rocket Company, which he founded in 2005 with the aim of reducing the amount of time it will take to send humans to Mars. It's a mission that could greatly improve crew safety for future human missions to Mars.

To make this ambitious goal a reality, the private space company is building a high-power electric propulsion engine called VASIMR that could one day power a nuclear electric rocket to Mars in as little as 45 days.

"For me, this is the one thing that needs to be done for humans to go to Mars," Chang-Díaz told Interesting Engineering (IE) in an interview earlier this month.

What is VASIMR the Mars-bound nuclear electric engine?

Ad Astra's Variable Specific Impulse Magnetoplasma Rocket (VASIMR) engine is an advanced high-power propulsion system that can heat plasma from anywhere between one to five million degrees.

In order to power the engine, a gas (such as Argon, Helium, or Hydrogen) is injected into VASIMR's so-called "rocket core", which is split into three stages.

The first stage uses a Radio Frequency (RF) coupler to heat the gas and produce plasma. The plasma then moves into the second stage, where it is energized by more Radio Frequency power from a second RF coupler. In the third and final stage, the plasma energy is converted to high exhaust velocity using electricity, and a magnetic nozzle then ejects the plasma out of the engine.

You can watch a detailed animation of the process in the video below.

This process provides thrust at speeds of up to 123,000 miles per hour (197,950 kilometers per hour), meaning the engine could power a rocket to Mars in roughly 45 days.