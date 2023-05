We have entered a brand new era of space exploration, from flying a chopper on Mars to re-directing an asteroid's trajectory to retrieving soil samples from a distant space rock.

The future of space is dynamic, with technological prowess allowing science fiction-inspired ideas to become reality. And next-generation space outposts are one such area that has piqued the interest of space startups. Especially since the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to be decommissioned by the end of this decade.

Start-up Vast Space, based in California, is a new entrant aiming to build a commercial space station in low-Earth orbit. In fact, the company wants to lead the race of deploying it as early as August 2025. If successful, "Haven-1" will become the world's first commercial space station in orbit, according to a press release.