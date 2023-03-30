Northrop Grumman's tail-sitting V-BAT aims to replace RQ-71B "Shadow" drone

Northrop Grumman and Shield AI are developing an enhanced version of the V-BAT drone platform, initially developed by Martin UAV. The US Navy and Marine Corps have already tested the V-BAT drone platform, which offers a range of capabilities that make it an attractive replacement for the "Shadow." The V-BAT differs from the "Shadow" in that a team of two soldiers can maneuver and control it. It can also fly horizontally and has a ducted fan that improves performance and keeps the operators safe from exposed blades. The V-BAT can remain airborne for eight hours with an extra hour's fuel left in reserve.

During the seven-week base period of the contract, the team led by Northrop Grumman will define the enhanced V-BAT aircraft's modular, open-system architecture. This includes the integration of advanced surveillance and electronic warfare payloads. The modular system allows for various payloads, including electro-optical/infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and EW systems. The improved V-BAT is easy to use and has more power, a shorter supply chain, and the ability to carry a variety of payloads that can be switched out. This gives it long-term adaptability and better life cycle management.