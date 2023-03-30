Northrop Grumman's tail-sitting V-BAT aims to replace RQ-71B "Shadow" drone
The US Army has chosen Northrop Grumman and Shield AI to participate in the Increment 2 competition for the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS). The competition aims to find a replacement for the RQ-7B "Shadow" tactical drone, which has been in service since 2001. Even though the "Shadow" has a long list of successful missions, its catapult launch system, arrestor wire landings, and inability to fly in all weather mean its time is running out.
Northrop Grumman and Shield AI are developing an enhanced version of the V-BAT drone platform, initially developed by Martin UAV. The US Navy and Marine Corps have already tested the V-BAT drone platform, which offers a range of capabilities that make it an attractive replacement for the "Shadow." The V-BAT differs from the "Shadow" in that a team of two soldiers can maneuver and control it. It can also fly horizontally and has a ducted fan that improves performance and keeps the operators safe from exposed blades. The V-BAT can remain airborne for eight hours with an extra hour's fuel left in reserve.
During the seven-week base period of the contract, the team led by Northrop Grumman will define the enhanced V-BAT aircraft's modular, open-system architecture. This includes the integration of advanced surveillance and electronic warfare payloads. The modular system allows for various payloads, including electro-optical/infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and EW systems. The improved V-BAT is easy to use and has more power, a shorter supply chain, and the ability to carry a variety of payloads that can be switched out. This gives it long-term adaptability and better life cycle management.
Northrop Grumman and Shield AI have over 30 years of experience designing, delivering, and sustaining advanced unmanned aircraft systems. Angela Johns, Vice President, Autonomous and Tactical Air Systems, Northrop Grumman, said, "Our team's enhanced V-BAT embodies more than 30 years of experience designing, delivering, and sustaining advanced unmanned aircraft systems, combined with a field-proven platform and production facilities. We bring a unique perspective and capabilities to this critical Army mission."
The improved V-BAT drone platform could help US Army Brigade Combat Teams, Special Forces, and Ranger battalions keep an eye on things from the air. Its modular system lets it carry advanced surveillance and electronic warfare payloads to help US Army Brigade Combat Teams, Special Forces, and Ranger battalions do persistent reconnaissance.
These modules include electro-optical/infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and EW systems. The V-BAT drone platform is an innovative, agile, compact, and lightweight platform that can be rapidly deployed to provide persistent surveillance and situational awareness in complex and challenging environments.