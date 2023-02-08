Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise

Their projects have been hailed by European authorities in the past and have received local support.

EU funding

"With EU funding of the Vertical Sky project, Agile Wind Power is developing the first large-scale vertical-axis wind turbine for use in distributed applications. Its core innovation is a continuous and self-optimizing adjustment of the rotor blades – a real-time rotor blade pitch control," stated the European Commission's Cordis division.

"As a result, the rotational speed is kept low, resulting in a threefold lower noise. Its simplified logistics for transportation and installation, and environmental compatibility with birds and bats allows closer location to populated areas or difficult-to-access areas."

What exactly do these new wind turbines offer?

An energy output of 750kW to 1,5 MW.

Real-time optimization of the rotor blade.

An AI-based control system for high efficiency.

Constant wind direction tracking and adjustment.

A gearless and air-cooled drive.

Robust design for operation of over 25 years.

But that's not all.

The low rotation speed of the Vertical Sky windmill reduces noise by a factor of three compared to a conventional windmill. Meanwhile, the windmills' slow turning blades are recognizable to animals and are therefore not a threat, meaning up to 90 percent lesser birds and bats are harmed by the rotating blades.

Vertical Sky turbines are easy and efficient to maintain, with maintenance efforts up to 70 percent lower compared to conventional windmills. In addition, no special vehicles, helicopters, or tools are required to transport and install Vertical Sky windmills, leading to up to 30 percent savings in logistics.