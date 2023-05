The US Space Force is planning a rather bold mission to attempt to replace a damaged satellite with less than 24 hours' notice, a readiness exercise it says is the future of space engagements.

While the space force doesn't have fancy fighter crafts like you see in movies, it does have a whole lot of satellites under its command, and these satellites have been essential to keeping American military intelligence tapped into what's happening anywhere in the world.

It's one of the things that make them such inviting targets, with Russia, China, and others demonstrating a capacity to literally blow satellites out of orbit. Were such a thing to happen in the middle of a conflict, Pentagon leaders would be blind to enemy movements, areas of concern, and the conditions of US servicemembers in a conflict zone.