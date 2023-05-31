ENGINEERING JOBS
Video surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopter

The glider was released into the Persian Gulf.
Loukia Papadopoulos
May 31, 2023
Created: May 31, 2023 07:14 AM EST
On March 15, the U.S. Navy launched a Slocum glider, an uncrewed sensing tool that can collect data on ocean conditions below the surface, from a helicopter into the Persian Gulf. The exercise was a proof of concept that sought to help the organization to know more about the waterways it patrols.

This is according to a report published by Pop Sci on Tuesday.

“We are excited to be a part of another series of firsts! In this instance, the first launch from a helicopter and the first-ever successful glider deployment from an aircraft,” Thomas Altshuler, a senior VP at Teledyne, makers of the Slocum glider, said in a release. 

While the test took place two months ago, it was only recently announced by both the Navy and Teledyne. “Teledyne Marine​ takes pride in our continued innovation and support of the U.S. Navy as it expands the operational envelope of underwater gliders.”

The U.S. Fleet Forces released a video of the exercise on Twitter:

Teledyne noted that the glider was equipped with “Littoral Battlespace Sensing – Glider (LBS-G) mine countermeasures (MCM) sensors.” This means sensors designed to work near the shore and to collect information about the conditions of the sea where the Navy is present. 

Teledyne further noted that the “Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) currently employs Teledyne gliders to collect oceanographic data and this development allows rapid and widespread deployment capability for the gliders and reduces the workload/dependency on ships. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process, and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.”

