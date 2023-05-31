Video surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopter

On March 15, the U.S. Navy launched a Slocum glider, an uncrewed sensing tool that can collect data on ocean conditions below the surface, from a helicopter into the Persian Gulf. The exercise was a proof of concept that sought to help the organization to know more about the waterways it patrols.

This is according to a report published by Pop Sci on Tuesday.

“We are excited to be a part of another series of firsts! In this instance, the first launch from a helicopter and the first-ever successful glider deployment from an aircraft,” Thomas Altshuler, a senior VP at Teledyne, makers of the Slocum glider, said in a release.