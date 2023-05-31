Video surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopter

Video surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopterThe glider was released into the Persian Gulf.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 31, 2023 07:14 AM ESTCreated: May 31, 2023 07:14 AM ESTinnovationAn ocean glider being released into the water.U.S. Fleet Forces Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On March 15, the U.S. Navy launched a Slocum glider, an uncrewed sensing tool that can collect data on ocean conditions below the surface, from a helicopter into the Persian Gulf. The exercise was a proof of concept that sought to help the organization to know more about the waterways it patrols.This is according to a report published by Pop Sci on Tuesday.“We are excited to be a part of another series of firsts! In this instance, the first launch from a helicopter and the first-ever successful glider deployment from an aircraft,” Thomas Altshuler, a senior VP at Teledyne, makers of the Slocum glider, said in a release. See Also Related Ocean sensors could uncover impact of excessive CO2 hunt by humans Three underwater robots monitor Nord Stream’s environmental impact Regent unveils full-scale mock-up of its electric seaglider prototype While the test took place two months ago, it was only recently announced by both the Navy and Teledyne. “Teledyne Marine takes pride in our continued innovation and support of the U.S. Navy as it expands the operational envelope of underwater gliders.”The U.S. Fleet Forces released a video of the exercise on Twitter:#ICYMI📍ARABIAN SEA - @NavyOceans in coordination with CTF-52 dropped a slocum glider from a helicopter in March as part of a proof of concept. This allows rapid, widespread deployment capability for gliders that collect oceanographic data and reduces the dependency on ships. pic.twitter.com/O3eMlyfNqo— U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) May 25, 2023Teledyne noted that the glider was equipped with “Littoral Battlespace Sensing – Glider (LBS-G) mine countermeasures (MCM) sensors.” This means sensors designed to work near the shore and to collect information about the conditions of the sea where the Navy is present. Teledyne further noted that the “Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) currently employs Teledyne gliders to collect oceanographic data and this development allows rapid and widespread deployment capability for the gliders and reduces the workload/dependency on ships. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process, and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.” HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You What ChatGPT-4 will mean for AIRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorAI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI internsPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyJames Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever builtThe art of ground engineering: Piling expert reveals buildings' hidden strengthThese next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real timeWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on Earth Job Board