This Vine-like robot can grow toward heat and extinguish fires

Charles Xiao and his colleagues have created a two-meter-long device with plenty of segments. Unlike vines, this tendril-like bot grows toward the direction of heat, reported New Scientist.

The basic concept for the actuator is based on the pleated pneumatic artificial muscle. Comprised of segments, the bot is made of a pair of thin Mylar bags filled with a refrigerant fluid called Novec 7000. The bags are separated by insulating, low-density polyethylene. Each sleeve, divided into segments, can expand while shrinking in overall length. This happens when their internal refrigerant liquid evaporates past 93F.

The vine-like robot can move around simple obstacles

So, how does the bot move toward the heat source?

When the warmed side's segment expands, and contracts, the portion on the other side lengthens in tandem. The researchers stress that their robot can move around simple obstacles and bend backward to ward off heat. The robot also has eversion capabilities, which means it can extend or unfurl from its interior, New Scientist reported.

The researchers state that their root-inspired robot is a big step in incorporating material-level sensing and actuation into vine-inspired robots and soft robots. "Future robots that build on the presented concepts could provide enhanced capabilities in search and rescue and firefighting applications," they wrote.