Virgin Galactic could fly to space once again this month.

The company announced in a statement on its website it is targeting late May for the fifth-ever spaceflight of VSS Unity.

It would also be the first flight of Virgin Galactic's spaceplane since July 2021, when Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson flew to suborbital space with three other crew members. If all goes according to plan, the space tourism firm then hopes to launch its first commercial flight in June.

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity will fly to space again

Every flight Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity has performed so far has been part of a test campaign, and flight number five will be no different. The flight, called Unity 25, is, however, expected to be the last test flight before the spaceplane's space tourism services go fully operational.