Virgin Galactic just performed its sixth spaceflight and first-ever commercial space tourism expedition.

The company's VSS Unity spaceplane took off attached to its carrier aircraft VMS Eve, from Spaceport America, New Mexico at 11:00 ET (0900 GMT) today, June 29.

VSS Unity detached from VMS Eve shortly after takeoff and it carried a four-man crew — including three paying customers — to suborbital space, reaching a maximum altitude of roughly 87 kilometers (54 miles).

It's a massive step for Sir Richard Branson's space tourism venture — not to be confused with satellite launch firm Virgin Orbit, which recently ceased operations and sold off its assets.