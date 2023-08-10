Virgin Galactic finally launches first space tourist flight

Virgin Galactic just launched its second commercial spaceflight, its first full-blown space tourism flight.

The company's seventh overall spaceflight, Galactic 02, sent ticket prize-winning mother and daughter Keisha Schahaff, Anastatia Mayers, and 80-year-old British former Olympian Jon Goodwin to the edge of space.

The company's VSS Unity spaceplane took off attached to its carrier aircraft VMS Eve, from Spaceport America, New Mexico, at around 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT) today, August 10.

Virgin Galactic's first commercial flight in June carried a crew of Italian Air Force personnel as part of a science and training mission. You can watch the launch live stream in the embedded video below.