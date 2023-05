Virgin Galactic successfully completed its fifth spaceflight, Unity 25.

The impressive milestone paves the way for commercial operations to begin next month, meaning the space tourism company will make the boundary of space much more accessible — to the world's richest, that is.

It's a big step for a company whose main competitor, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, is currently grounded following a mishap during a suborbital rocket launch last year.

Virgin Galactic now looks ahead to its first commercial spaceflight

The mission, which took flight at 11:15 am EDT (15:15 GMT) yesterday, May 25, was Virgin Galactic's first crewed space plane flight since July 2021, when it sent billionaire Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson and a crew up to the edge of space.