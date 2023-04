According to a press release from Virgin Galactic (not to be confused with the recently wound-up Virgin Orbit), its rocket-powered spaceplane has completed its final glide flight. This is a critical step to enable the company to resume its space tourism services shortly.

The suborbital test (around 62 miles to 100 kilometers above sea level) using the company's VSS Unity spaceplane. VSS Unity completed its final glide test on the morning of April 26 in New Mexico, according to a press release from Virgin Galactic. At 8:35 am Eastern Time (ET), VMS Eve was lifted off from Spaceport America with VSS Unity firmly attached between its twin fuselages. At 9:47 am. ET. VMS Eve released VSS Unity after ascending to a height of 47,000 feet (14.3 kilometers), and the spacecraft returned to Spaceport America nine minutes later.