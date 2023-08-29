Virgin Galactic will fly space tourists again on Sept. 8

Virgin Galactic's next commercial space tourism expedition will take place on September 8, the company announced in a press statement.

The spaceflight, called Galactic 03, will be the company's eighth space mission overall and its third commercial spaceflight. Galactic 03 will take three paying customers to suborbital space from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

It's another critical step in Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson's ambition to make spaceflight more accessible — though for the foreseeable future, only the world's wealthiest will be able to afford a ticket.

Virgin Galactic's third commercial spaceflight

Though Virgin Galactic hasn't named the passengers that will fly on Galactic 03, they will likely have been waiting for the ride for a long time.