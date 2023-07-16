Virgin Galactic's second commercial spaceflight is underway

Prepare for the next big leap in space tourism because Virgin Galactic has just announced the flight window for its second commercial spaceflight. Galactic 02 is scheduled to blast off as soon as August 10th!

Virgin Galactic hasn't announced the names of the lucky passengers joining this cosmic adventure just yet. But we do know that there will be three passengers on board, along with the usual crew.

The first commercial flight, Galactic 01, took place in late June, but it was more of a research-focused mission with Italian government workers conducting microgravity studies. However, this time around, it's all about the civilians. While it's not entirely clear what the civilian crew of Galactic 02 will be up to, one thing's for sure—they'll be tourists on a lifetime journey.