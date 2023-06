On Monday, June 26, billionaire Richard Branson's company Virgin Galactic announced the crew members for its inaugural commercial spaceflight mission.

The Galactic 01 mission is scheduled to take off on June 29 from New Mexico's Spaceport America.Â

According to Space.com, Virgin Galactic's suborbital spaceflight system will consist of four pilots on two units: a carrier plane called VMS Eve and a pilot space plane called VSS Unity.

During the upcoming mission, Kelly Latimer will serve as the commander and Jameel Janjua as the pilot aboard VMS Eve. Meanwhile, the pilots for VSS Unity will be Mike Masucci and Nicola Pecile.