Virgin Orbit readies modified 747 for the first-ever UK orbital space launch

If all goes to plan, the Virgin Orbit launch will kickstart an exciting year for the British space industry.

Virgin Orbit's first UK 'Cosmic Girl' launch

Virgin Orbit converted a Boeing 747 aircraft to carry a rocket called LauncherOne underneath its left wing. The converted airliner will fly west from Cornwall over the Atlantic before preparing for launch. Once it is at an altitude of approximately 35,000ft, it will release the rocket, which will ignite its first-stage engine and start climbing toward orbit.

The 747, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, has a mostly stripped-out interior so as to reduce weight due to the heavy load it carries. While the cockpit is exactly the same as that of any 747 airliner — aside from a red rocket launch button — the upper deck does house consoles designed for two flight engineers to monitor the launch.

Cosmic Girl releases its rocket once it reaches an adequate altitude. Virgin Orbit / YouTube

Though it was founded by British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Orbit is, in fact, based in Long Beach, California. The company has carried out four successful rocket launches to date, all of them taking place over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

An exciting time for the British space industry

Virgin Orbit's launch method means it can technically deploy from anywhere with a runway that can accommodate a 747. Now, it will carry out the first orbital launch from British soil. The launch, part of a mission called 'Start Me Up' will send nine small satellites into an orbit roughly 500 km above Earth. These have several applications, including ocean monitoring and navigation.