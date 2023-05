Virgin Orbit, the company that recently failed in its attempt to perform a historic first rocket launch from the United Kingdom, has officially shut down, having filed for bankruptcy in the US last month, the BBC reports.

The company, known for its modified rocket-launching Boeing 747 called "Cosmic Girl", has been selling its assets to survive in recent months.

Virgin Orbit ceases operations

In January, Virgin Orbit reached space from the UK with a satellite mission, but the rocket ultimately failed to reach orbit. The company, which was already operating at a $50.5 million loss, lost nine customer satellites during the mission called "Start Me Up."