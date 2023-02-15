Virgin Orbit thinks it knows why its first UK rocket launch failed

In the case of Virgin Orbit's "Start Me Up" mission last month, it was a damaged fuel filter that doomed what would have been a historic rocket launch.

Virgin Orbit's failed UK rocket launch

The "Start Me Up" mission took off aboard Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl aircraft at nighttime on January 9. Virgin Orbit eschews the traditional vertical rocket launch method in favor of launching a rocket from the left wing of Cosmic Girl — a modified Boeing 747.

The company claims this method allows greater flexibility and response time for time-sensitive space missions. The company emphasizes that it allows it to launch a rocket from almost anywhere in the world.

To date, Virgin Orbit has carried out four successful rocket launches from the US. However, on January 9, the company failed to launch from the UK for the first time. Shortly after Cosmic Girl took to the skies, the plane successfully dropped the 70-foot-long (21-meter) LauncherOne rocket attached to its left wing. But during LauncherOner's second-stage engine burn, the rocket suffered a fuel filter problem, leading to the loss of the rocket as well as all nine of the satellites it was carrying to orbit.

Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 undergoes more modifications

In an update on Tuesday, February 14, Virgin Orbit announced that the fuel filter problem was the most likely cause of the launch failure. "The data is indicating that, from the beginning of the second stage first burn, a fuel filter within the fuel feedline had been dislodged from its normal position," the company's statement explained.