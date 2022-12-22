Virtual reality can work for those with one functional eye - Here's how

Before we get into how it happens, let's go to the source of the problem. Why do we think that users with one functional eye cannot enjoy the full VR experience?

The 3D movie experience

The idea that users with one functional eye will miss out on VR comes from our previous experience with another virtual reality format, the 3D movie. Even those with two perfectly functional eyes do not enjoy a 3D movie experience if the 3D glasses are not put on properly.

While watching a 3D movie, we have probably all tried to remove our glasses to experience the movie in its actual format and then put the glasses back on almost immediately. This is because the 3D movie projection relies upon our binocular vision to deliver the experience.

People watching movie with 3D-glasses. poba/iStock

There are different types of 3D movie technologies. One type uses a fusion camera system which is designed to capture two sets of images at once. Another system uses a rig with two separate cameras for all shots. The old-style 3D movies that used red and blue glasses tinted one set of images red and the other blue. The glasses then filtered the images so that each eye see only one image. The brain processes the images as two perspectives of the same object, creating the illusion of a 3D image.

Many modern 3D movies, however, use polarization. In this case, a filter in front of the projector changes the polarization of each image to match the filter on either the right or left lens of the glasses. Again, the brain processes the images as two perspectives of the same thing - giving a 3D view.

In both cases, for individuals who cannot use one eye, the intended projection does not happen, and the experience is soured.

However, in virtual reality, using modern-day headsets, this problem does not occur.

How does VR work in headsets?

Modern-day VR headsets, such as the Meta Quest Pro, use two different displays to project three-dimensional computer-generated images to deliver a highly immersive environment that our brain perceives as real.