An ode to VBA: Tips and hints for Microsoft's old yet still useful programming language

But how do you do that? Let's find out.

What is a VBA used for?

Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) is an example of an event-driven tool that lets you tell the computer to do a specific action or a series of actions. If you don't know, "event-driven" means that a program is mainly controlled by user events or other similar input. Event-driven programming is a fundamental idea in application development and different types of programming. A program that responds to events is also called an event-driven application.

The Visual Basic Editor in MS Word 2007. Microsoft/Interesting Engineering

It has led to the creation of resources like event handlers. But, we digress.

One of the most common uses of VBA is the creation of macros (or macroinstructions) by typing commands into an editing module (or having an Office product "Record" one). Macros let users more easily complete repetitive processes by crunching data, copying and pasting data, creating charts, formatting documents and sheets, and a near-infinite number of other processes. You can also change toolbars, menus, dialogue boxes, and forms with VBA. All fantastic stuff, but there is more to VBA than that too.

Most importantly, VBA can be used to make user-defined functions (UDFs), and/or get access to Windows application programming interfaces (APIs), and automate specific computer procedures and calculations.

The former would include a set of instructions developed by a programmer to help administration staff create invoices or reports and, if needed, add them as attachments to an email. Sharing data between Office products (as described above) would also require some use of VBA's integrated API functions, of course.

One of the beauties of VBA, with some slight differences in terms used, is that VBA can be used to make MS Office applications effectively "talk" to one another by sharing data or triggering events within one another. This "quasi-API" ability lets you share data between applications, such as MS Access and an SQL database. This can include an online hosted SQL database on the same network or, for more advanced users.

The sky is the limit when it comes to VBA if you are willing to take the time to learn it.

For specific sectors, how you use VBA will vary widely.

In finance, for example, since this discipline is fundamentally about manipulating massive volumes of data, VBA is a potent tool to help lighten the load.

If you already work in this sector, VBA is probably operating within at least some of the apps you use daily, whether or not you are aware of it. One key giveaway is the amount of VBA-based positions constantly being advertised.

In finance and accounting, VBA can let you perform various tasks, including but not limited to the following:

Writing macros . Accountants, commercial bankers, investment bankers, research analysts, salespeople, traders, portfolio managers, clerks, and administrators can use macros to quickly look at and change large amounts of data.

. Accountants, commercial bankers, investment bankers, research analysts, salespeople, traders, portfolio managers, clerks, and administrators can use macros to quickly look at and change large amounts of data. Updating data . Excel's VBA programming language can create and manage complicated trading, pricing, and risk management models. It can also predict sales and earnings and figure out financial ratios.

. Excel's VBA programming language can create and manage complicated trading, pricing, and risk management models. It can also predict sales and earnings and figure out financial ratios. Data analysis . VBA can be used to run pre-determined analyses of data sets too. This could be working out various company account analyses as a potential stock investment, running a complex set of statistical equations, or anything else you can think of.

. VBA can be used to run pre-determined analyses of data sets too. This could be working out various company account analyses as a potential stock investment, running a complex set of statistical equations, or anything else you can think of. Organizing data . VBA can also make lists of customer names or other content, create invoices, forms, and charts, evaluate scientific data, and control how data is shown for budgets and projections.

. VBA can also make lists of customer names or other content, create invoices, forms, and charts, evaluate scientific data, and control how data is shown for budgets and projections. Create user forms . VBA can be used to communicate with users. For example, you might need the user's first and last name to fill out a form. VBA be used to ask the user in a way that makes it easier for them to give this information.

. VBA can be used to communicate with users. For example, you might need the user's first and last name to fill out a form. VBA be used to ask the user in a way that makes it easier for them to give this information. Ad hoc tasks. VBA can copy and paste values and change the style of all the cells on a worksheet in one go. Or anything else you need to automate.

VBA can also operate in non-Microsoft environments via its native COM interface technology, which allows commands to communicate across computer boundaries. Many companies have included VBA in their proprietary and commercial programs, including AutoCAD, ArcGIS, CATIA, Corel, raw, and SolidWorks.

VBA is a very powerful programming language still. putilich/iStock

To a certain extent, you can also use VBA to build your own "proprietary" software tools for any service you can think of. If you want to automate your internal processes or provide a project management suite for clients, VBA is an excellent low-cost choice.

Put simply, it is great. It is also fun to learn, honestly.

Is VBA hard to learn?

VBA can be daunting when you first learn about it but rest assured, there are plenty of free resources to get you up to speed. It is not that tricky once you get to grips with the basics.

It is considered a beginner-friendly language, and VBA coders typically do not require prior coding knowledge to master it. Moreover, the VBA community is now very well established, with many highly experienced users more than happy to share their wealth of knowledge.

VBA has also often been seen as a "gateway" programing language that gives users an excellent grounding in "coding theory" that can be applied in more complex languages like C or C++.

Numerous online forums also supply VBA code examples, allowing you to copy and paste them. Prime examples include Stack Overflow, VBA Express Forum, Excel Forum, etc.

But (and word to the wise), while these are excellent resources, use caution while utilizing code written by others.

They can include some "spammy" or even potentially dangerous bits of code that could be malicious. This is especially true if you are unfamiliar with the code's source, author, or logic.