New vocal cords on a chip can let the mute people speak

Research team leader Professor Ren Tianling reported that the new innovation has the capacity to detect and translate speech elements such as phonemes, tones, and words at an accuracy rate of 99 percent, according to TechXplore.

It achieves this by using an artificial intelligence model to interpret captured sounds and bodily vibrations to generate vocalizations.

"Its feasible [voice] fabrication process, stable performance, resistance to noise, and integrated vocalization make the AT a promising tool for next-generation speech recognition and interaction systems," Tianling said.

He further explained that the new chip’s graphene sensors are ideally suited for the detection of tiny vibrations on skin surfaces. The device, he said, "can sense muscle motions and audio vibrations transmitted to the surface of the skin" and "convert recognizable mechanical information into speech."

Noise interference is not a problem

Better yet, interference from noisy, aggressive environments such as highways, fire disasters, and airplane cockpits do not affect the device. It continues to function at optimum levels regardless of the environment it is in.

"The speaker's health status, such as neurological diseases, cancer, trauma, and the surrounding environment, noise interference, and transmission medium, often affect the transmission and recognition of sound," Tianling said.