Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage

“Consumers will then become active players in the energy transition. Over the next few years, the MoU’s signatories will identify possible barriers to EV integration and explore how to showcase its benefits, for example by developing demonstrators.”

The multiyear partnership will also investigate how powering the grid with EV batteries can help stabilize electricity costs and reduce energy prices.

The new vehicle-to-grid concept will enable users to inject the electricity stored in their EV battery back into the grid, drawing energy from it only when necessary.

An electric Volkswagen Golf charging. flavijus/iStock

“The rapid rise in electric vehicles is reinforcing the need for cooperation between the electricity and mobility sectors,” Elia Group CEO Chris Peeters said in the statement. “We want to enable the increasing number of EV users to charge their EVs while keeping the electricity system in balance.

The memorandum of understanding includes four pillars of exploration: price signals/incentives; market design, trusted data, and data security and safe connectivity. The MoU is further closely aligned with Elia Group’s focus on consumer centricity and Volkswagen Group’s commitment to accelerating the shift to sustainable electric mobility.

Selling out

In May 2022, it was reported that Volkswagen, the world’s second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer, had "sold out" all of its battery-electric vehicles in the United States and Europe for 2022.

Volkswagen has sold more than 99,000 electric models from its various brands, such as Porsche, Audi, and Škoda, in the first quarter of 2022.

But its production was hit by a shortage of semiconductors and wiring harnesses, as the components were made in Ukraine, and their production was halted due to war.