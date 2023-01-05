Meet Voltaire: World's tallest wind turbine installation ship that's greater than Eiffel Tower

Building a wind farm

Voltaire is built to transport, lift and install all the elements necessary for offshore wind turbines. It features a main crane with a capacity of over 3,000 tonnes and four giant legs of 130 meters to support the vessel to achieve stable working conditions at unsurpassed water depths up to 80 meters and with an elevated load of 16,000 tonnes.

Philippe Hutse, Director Offshore Division at Jan De Nul Group said: “The Voltaire will enable us to work in deeper waters and reach ever higher nacelle heights than before. Adding Voltaire and Les Alizés to the fleet gives us the perfect set of vessels to execute the growing number of large and clustered international offshore wind projects."

"Our forward-looking view on market trends and the quick decision making to invest in this set of Next Gen installation vessels, have done us no harm. The Voltaire and Les Alizés have all the required specifications to meet the upcoming challenges in offshore renewables. We are proud to be recognised for the choices we made back in 2019, and look forward to continuing our journey, alongside industry leaders, through our contribution to renewable energy growth in the worldwide energy transition.”

#JDNfleet • Off she goes! Our jack-up vessel Voltaire left the shipyard in China and is currently heading for the United Arab Emirates. She is the world’s tallest jack-up installation vessel. We wish Voltaire a safe and smooth maiden voyage!

•#jandenul #voltaire pic.twitter.com/t11bEpfcXh — Jan De Nul Group (@jandenulgroup) December 20, 2022

An important first assignment

The Voltaire was awarded her first assignment in 2020, only one year after her order. The project’s goal was to spearhead the construction of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the U.K., the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The assignment will see the massive ship transport and install in total 277 GE Haliade-X turbines up to 14MW. The resulting wind farm will generate enough energy to power up to 6 million homes every year.