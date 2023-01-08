‘Feel The Unreal’: These VR/AR gloves allow you to safely touch dangerous objects

Maestro EP is a VR/AR haptic wearable and software development kit primarily built for simulation training VR applications.

When an organization is training its people for crucial hands-centric skills in spatial computing, Maestro EP upgrades their learning to a hands-on experience that they can compellingly feel.

It is ideally built for situations when hands-on training is too expensive, time-consuming, or dangerous. In those cases, Maestro EP enables wearers to simulate the needed skills tangibly without costly physical limitations.

Sensing touch

"Maestro EP is a lightweight and nuanced haptic interface that leverages years of iterative developments by the Contact CI team," Craig Douglass, CEO, and co-founder of Contact CI said in a press statement.

"As a new product in our signature Maestro line, Maestro EP highlights our approach of building Multi-Force Ergonomic Haptics enabling VR to be convincingly felt by a user's fingers."

Maestro EP Contact CI

The device is the first product to be released by Contact CI following its recognition as a finalist in the VR Hardware of the Year and Enterprise Solution of the Year categories at the VR Awards in 2022.

The company previously partnered with the United States Air Force, with the USAF Simulator Chief Innovation Officer praising the quality of Contact CI’s haptic interactions.

USAF CIO Margaret Merkel said: "Contact CI has done an excellent job of blending force feedback and vibrotactile feedback, they have been able to create complex tangible interactions like switchology tasks inside VR cockpits while using a wireless lightweight wearable glove. Contact CI has convincingly simulated the sense of touch for VR and AR."