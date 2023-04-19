In a first, a VTOL combat drone fires advanced multi-role missiles

A new British-made Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) drone called JACKAL has just successfully fired a Thales Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM). The test, which the Royal Air Force's Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) sponsored, has reportedly marked a significant advancement in uncrewed air combat.

“War is about winning, and JACKAL is designed by war fighters for that ultimate aim. The days of having a Fighter Pilot in the cockpit are numbered and I realise I will not perhaps be loved for bringing about the end of my own kind. But the future of warfare is changing and JACKAL is part of that future as a true multi-role attack aircraft. We want to make JACKAL a flagship product, creating secure UK jobs and contributing to a new future for the British aerospace and defense industries,” said Jon Parker, Flyby Technology's CEO.

The recent successful test saw the JACKAL armed with the modular Thales LMM (known as the "Martlet" by the Royal Navy), specifically designed for maritime, air-to-surface, surface-to-surface, and surface-to-air engagements.

"The test not only involved firing two of the advanced missiles but also the construction of two JACKAL drones in six weeks to demonstrate its plug-and-play design that is intended to help avoid short-term obsolescence," reports New Atlas.