Elroy Air has just unveiled its new, improved, pre-production autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone called the Chaparral. Described as “a hybrid between a rough-and-ready helicopter and a battle-hardened bush plane” by the company's co-founder Clint Cope, the autonomous drone could help deliver vital supplies to any remote area on the planet.

The Chaparral is a unique aircraft that can take off and land vertically, thanks to its eight vertical fans. It also has four swiveling propellers for forward flight. A hybrid-electric powertrain can travel up to 300 miles (482 km) and carry cargo weighing between 300 to 500lbs (136 to 226kg). The payload is conveniently placed in an underslung pod that can be picked up and dropped off autonomously. The Chaparral is specifically designed to fit into a standard 40-foot shipping container, making it a highly portable option that can be easily transported and deployed anywhere in the world. Its modular cargo pods can be pre-loaded by personnel on the ground and left within a 50-foot landing square for efficient pick-up.