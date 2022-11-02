Russia-Ukraine war evokes Europe’s privatized ‘nuclear renaissance,’ over $400 million raised

"Russia's war in Ukraine and its subsequent impact on energy prices has strengthened the case for nuclear" energy, Munir Hassan, head of energy and climate at law firm Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP (CMS), told Business Insider.

"The conversation has changed," he said. "I think that there will finally be the nuclear renaissance we've been talking about for 15 years."

Nuclear power is "absolutely essential" for sustaining offshore wind by supplying the base power, according to professor Juan Matthews, from the University of Manchester's Dalton Nuclear Institute, U.K.

"It's a huge step," said Matthews." It's important that people realize no power system, at the moment, has zero carbon emissions. You have to build things, and until we completely strip out carbon-producing energy production."

There will always be some residual carbon in the things you create, added Matthews, a former U.K. state employee. "Offshore wind and nuclear have about the same carbon footprint, which is very, very low."

European startups are developing new reactors, including ones the size of shipping containers, as well as high-temperature magnets that are used to hold the chemical reaction in place.

Many of the current developments in nuclear technology are being supported by these startups.

Here are the new companies that are setting the benchmark in the resurgent industry, according to Business Insider.