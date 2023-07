Doctors in the United States have successfully performed a robotic liver transplant procedure, marking a significant advancement in the field of medical surgery.

In May 2023, the inaugural transplantation of this kind was carried out by a surgical team from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The significant procedure occurred at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

A man in his 60s needed a life-saving transplant after developing liver cancer and cirrhosis as a result of the hepatitis C virus.

According to the official statement, he is actively healing and has resumed normal, day-to-day activities.

“The transplant was a success: The operation went smoothly, the new liver started working right away, and the patient recovered without any surgical complications,” said Adeel Khan, MD, a transplant surgeon, who led the surgical team.