Watch a YouTuber use a 3-D printed replica of his guts to operate on himself
British YouTuber Tom Scott aided with the robotic surgery carried out on the Lazarus 3D company's 3D printed replica of his bowels. Scott and a real-life surgeon got knife into them.
As told by Scott himself on his YouTube video, Lazarus 3D, Inc. printed a full-sized, realistic heavy copy of his abdomen, complete with the liver, spleen, and kidneys.
In the procedure, cameras were placed inside the 3D-printed abdomen. The Lazarus officials explained that copies with realistic blood were produced for experts even though this copy did not have any, as per CNBC.
Importance of rehearsing
The early studies indicate that performing rehearsals such as surgery can provide clinical benefits, according to Dr. Jacques Zaneveld, the founder and the CEO of Lazarus 3D, Inc.
"In every human endeavor, an ability to rehearse and practice and do so specifically for that individual event has major payoffs. So if we take the best violin player in the world and give them a highly-complicated piece of music, they're more likely to make a mistake if they're sight-reading it than if they have had an opportunity to rehearse," he explains.
"The crux of the problem is that surgeons, unfortunately, don't have a way to learn outside," co-founder and the president of Lazarus 3D Smriti Zaneveld says.
A secret recipe
Tom Scott is very healthy but he had to have some condition to get it. In this case, it was a bowel cyst. Robotic arms started to do surgery, operated by surgeon Lyron Long. Every movement Lyron Long did was copied at a tiny scale by the robot.
As the surgery continues, Scott says all 3D printing nerds will be asking why this replica has soft tissues. "Unfortunately, this is a trade secret and I cannot comment on that," says Smrita Zaneveld.
3D printing impact on medical field
As Med-Tech reported, one of the main advantages is that 3D printing produces goods more quickly because it doesn't need the cumbersome, expensive equipment needed in traditional manufacturing. In many hospitals, 3D models of a patient's anatomy are used by surgeons to rehearse procedures prior to surgery. 3D printers can also be used to customize body components like knee implants. On the other hand,
Anatomical models—3D printers can create incredibly accurate and comprehensive anatomical models to aid surgeons in preparing for difficult procedures, leading to better results and at a cheaper cost. Additionally reducing surgical time is 3D technology.
AID clinic has provided war victims and disaster-affected people with over 2000 prosthetic limbs, including 600 prosthetic modifications for free.