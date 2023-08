NASA recently performed tests on the solid rocket motors (SRMs) it will use to perform the first rocket launch from Mars for the upcoming Mars Sample Return mission.

The US space agency shared footage of the tests, which took place in March and April, a blog post from NASA reveals.

NASA will use the solid rocket motors to power its Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV), which is on course to become the first rocket to ever launch from the surface of another planet.

NASA's Mars Ascent Vehicle is scheduled to fly in 2028

The team developing MAV carried out successful tests of the first and second-stage solid rocket motors required for the off-world launch.