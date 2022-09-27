Watch as the Ocean Cleanup tackles the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

At twice the size of Texas, it is considered the world’s largest zone of ocean plastics and is estimated to contain up to 1.8 trillion pieces of debris. But that number is decreasing quickly.

The Ocean Cleanup has made many great strides since it first introduced its trash-gobbling machines. It is currently transitioning from its System 002 barrier used in the beginning of its journey to a much larger System 003, which will also be more efficient in collecting plastic at a rate up to 10 times faster than System 002.

These new machines will be U-shaped and measure 8,200 ft ( 2,500 m) long. They will be towed by boats, using a 13-ft-deep (4-m) skirt to funnel plastic trash from the ocean into a chamber that will be emptied once back on shore.

In 2018, the organization described its machine as a giant Pac-Man. "Due to its shape, the debris will be funneled to the center of the system. Moving slightly faster than the plastic, the system will act like a giant Pac-Man, skimming the surface of the ocean," said a press release at the time.

The Ocean Cleanup has set a goal to reduce plastics in the oceans by 90 percent by 2040 through a two-pronged strategy. One is the development of System 003. (This newly developed system will also serve as a blueprint for the fleet of clean-up systems the non-profit plans to build in the future.)