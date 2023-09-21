Watch Sierra Space blow up a space station module in slow-mo

Colorado-based company Sierra Space has once again blown up a space station module prototype.

The company is developing a module for the Orbital Reef "space business park" by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. It has deliberately blown up a module prototype and shared footage for the fifth time.

The explosive test took place on August 17, according to a press statement. With this test complete, Sierra Space says it can now start full-scale testing of its module. You can watch the test footage at the bottom of the page.

Orbital Reef is one of several private space stations NASA has funded in a bid to create a small fleet of successors to the International Space Station (ISS).