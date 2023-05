SpaceX recently tested a water-cooled steel plate it might place under the launch pad for future Starship flight tests.

The private space firm posted a video on social media, showing one of its Starship Raptor engines firing a plume of fiery plasma into the water-cooled plate.

SpaceX hopes the technology will prevent the creation of another massive crater at Starship's next launch.

SpaceX develops water-cooled plate to prevent Starship launch pad damage

Though SpaceX has stated it sees the first launch of the fully-stacked Starship as a success, skeptics have pointed to the cloud of potentially harmful debris when Starship was manually exploded, and the massive crater the Mars rocket carved out of the ground at launch.