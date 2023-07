SpaceX faced heavy criticism for launching its fully-integrated Starship launch system in April without a water deluge system in place at its South Texas Starbase facility.

The result was a massive crater blown into the launchpad and debris flying far and wide when the world's most powerful rocket first took to the skies.

In preparation for the second orbital launch attempt of Starship, SpaceX is building a powerful deluge system designed to mitigate the fiery force of its Raptor engines. New footage from NASASpaceflight shows the system's first test.

SpaceX's water deluge system

The short test took place at 2:22 pm ET on Monday, July 17, at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. The NASASpaceflight video shows thousands of gallons of water shooting out from the orbital launch mount (OLM) during the test.