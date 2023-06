SpaceX's next Starship rocket just performed a successful engine test, firing up all six of its Raptor engines in preparation for the massive rocket's next orbital launch attempt.

Ship 25, the Starship upper stage prototype that will attempt to fly to orbit during the fully-integrated Starship launch system's second test flight, performed the static fire test on Monday, June 26 at 8:27 pm EDT.

SpaceX has shared footage of the fiery test, which took place at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas. You can view the entire test, as it happened, in the embedded tweet below.

Starship completes 'key milestone' ahead of second flight

Shortly after the static fire test was completed, Monday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote "key milestone completed for flight 2," on Twitter.