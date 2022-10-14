Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time

At night, when solar power is unavailable, operators would open a valve releasing the force of 8 million tons of water and driving turbines capable of generating 500 megawatts of electricity for up to eight hours, enough to power 130,000 homes.

"It's a water battery!" Neena Kuzmich, Deputy Director of Engineering for the water authority, told NPR. A type of battery that is set to be more common as energy systems switch to renewables.

During the day, especially in heat waves, California has so much solar power available that the grid can’t take it all. During the last heat wave, grid operators turned away more than 2000 megawatt hours of electricity. This was wasted electricity that could not be stored for night use where it was needed most.

"We have a problem if we're going to have these continuous heat waves," Kuzmich says. "We need a facility to store energy so that we don't need to turn off our appliances."

The technology that San Diego wants to install is called pumped hydro energy storage, and a few of these have been built over the past 30 years in the US. Now, there is renewed interest in them.

"Just in the past several years, 92 new projects have come into the development pipeline," told NPR Malcolm Woolf, president, and CEO of the National Hydropower Association. However, most of them are just in the planning stages.

Qualifying for tax credits

Luckily, the climate bill President Biden signed in August ensures they now qualify for the same 30 percent tax credit from which solar and wind projects benefit. "That is an absolute game-changer," Woolf says. "A number of these projects that have been in the pipeline for a number of years now suddenly are a whole lot more bankable."