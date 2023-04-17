A trio of ex-SpaceX brothers is developing water-powered lunar spacecraft

A new startup founded by three brothers who used to work for SpaceX aims to build a lunar transportation network.

The brothers are looking to leverage their expertise to develop a fleet of reusable spacecraft propelled by water harvested from the Moon, a report from TechCrunch reveals.

Argo Space Corporation was founded by brothers Robert Carlisle, Ryan Carlisle, and Kirby Carlisle. Their ultimate goal is to build a fleet of water-powered vessels that can operate independently of Earth-based resources.

A fleet of water-propelled lunar spacecraft

Argo's first spacecraft is called the Argonaut. It is designed to be reusable and refuelable in space. The company plans to harvest and store lunar water in space as a propellant.

Argo has revealed little regarding specifications regarding its spacecraft, though it has stated that it will use a water plasma thruster.

"We look at this a lot like the California Gold Rush, where we are going to be commercializing this resource on the moon — water — and that’s going to enable a whole lot of other companies to build up their businesses, go after other new resources and bring new capabilities into the space that otherwise wouldn’t be possible or at all or economical without a service like ours," COO Kirby Carlisle told TechCrunch in an interview.