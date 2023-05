Researchers at Stanford University have developed a new powder that harnesses sunlight to disinfect water within minutes. The powder, according to the researchers, can kill thousands of waterborne bacteria a second and could provide a means of providing potable water to billions of people worldwide who lack access to safe water sources.

Stanford's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory researchers developed the powder to be easy to use, safe, fast acting, and recyclable.

“Waterborne diseases are responsible for 2 million deaths annually, the majority in children under the age of 5,” said study co-lead author Tong Wu, a former postdoctoral scholar of materials science and engineering (MSE) [at] the Stanford School of Engineering. “We believe that our novel technology will facilitate revolutionary changes in water disinfection and inspire more innovations in this exciting interdisciplinary field,” he added.