This device sucks water out of thin air and gives out hydrogen fuel

Principal investigator of the study and professor at EPFL, Kevin Sivula, told IE that the device is still in the development phase and it will take about ten years before this technology becomes commercially available. However, the current study represents a big step in our search for eco-friendly and sustainable fossil-free fuel.

How does the solar fuel device work?

The study authors took their inspiration from photosynthesis, the natural process through which plants prepare their food using sunlight. During photosynthesis, plants use CO2 and water from their surrounding, and under sunlight, they convert these chemicals into starch and sugar, which is their food.

In one of their previous studies, Professor Sivula and his team employed a device known as a photoelectrochemical (PEC) cell. They demonstrated artificial photosynthesis that involved producing hydrogen fuel from liquid water and sunlight using the PEC cell. This device used photosensitive semiconductor material that triggered such chemical reactions under sunlight that split water into H 2 and O 2 .

However, such devices were not scalable and very complex to build. The researchers then noticed that the cells work better with gases than liquids. So they decided to use the PEC technology for extracting humidity out of the air instead of using liquid water directly, and this led them to the current study.

Professor Sivula and his team developed transparent gas diffusion electrodes and coated them with a semiconductor material capable of capturing and processing sunlight. Unlike conventional electrodes that are composed of materials that are opaque to sunlight, transparent electrodes are made of 3D glass fibers.

This is the first study that uses transparent diffusion gas electrodes as a suitable substrate for a PEC cell. This whole setup works like an artificial leaf that sucks water out of thin air and produces hydrogen gas.