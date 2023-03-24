Scientists develop water treatment solution for eradicating forever chemicals

PFAS explained

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that have been widely used since the 1940s in products such as non-stick cookware, stain repellents, and firefighting foams. Due to their persistent nature and resistance to breaking down, these chemicals accumulate in the environment and enter our water sources, leading to long-term health risks, including cancer, hormonal imbalances, and weakened immune systems.

UBC's pioneering water treatment technology targets and neutralizes PFAS, providing a promising solution to the global challenge of PFAS contamination. This cutting-edge approach has the potential to transform water treatment methods, ensuring cleaner and safer water sources for generations to come.

Effective use of electrochemical oxidation

Traditional water treatment methods have proven ineffective at removing PFAS from water sources, as these chemicals are extremely stable and resistant to breaking down. UBC's new method uses a process called electrochemical oxidation to break down PFAS, rendering them harmless. The technique involves applying an electric current to the water, which generates highly reactive hydroxyl radicals that effectively oxidize and neutralize PFAS molecules.

This novel water treatment solution has shown promising results in lab tests, successfully removing up to 99.9% of PFAS from water samples. The researchers are now working on scaling up the technology for real-world applications, with the hope of making it available for widespread use in the near future.

Dr. Mohammad Arjmand, an assistant professor in UBC's School of Engineering, emphasized the significance of this breakthrough, stating that the technology is "a thousand times better" than conventional filtration methods such as activated carbon filters. He further explained that the UBC-developed method is more efficient, faster, and cost-effective than existing solutions for PFAS removal.