It is estimated that the number of people with dementia will significantly increase in the coming years, with some estimates projecting numbers to double in the United States by 2050.

One of the ramifications of dementia, amongst many, is the loss of memories, especially episodic memories. These are of a long-term nature and allow us to recall instances ranging from “How was my first day at school” to sensory information such as “What did I see” and “How did it smell.”

These memories are stored in the hippocampus, which is often damaged with the onset of dementia. It’s also why people with dementia have trouble remembering recent events.