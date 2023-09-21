From rays to watts: The ultimate guide to solar energy

The total amount of solar energy incident on Earth is thought to be more than adequate to meet the world's present and future energy needs.

The use of solar energy actually dates back to ancient civilizations, where passive solar techniques aided heating and lighting. For example, the early Greeks and Romans used magnifying glass and mirrors to light fires using the Sun's rays.

Men's section of the Terme del Foro bathhouse at the Herculaneum excavations. lucamato

Another early use of solar energy was in Roman bathhouses. There, sunrooms used large windows to direct sunlight into a concentrated space.

Modern solar power could be said to have begun with our understanding of the photovoltaic (PV) effect, thanks to work by French scientist Edmond Becquerel. He determined that light could increase electricity generation when two metal electrodes were placed into a conducting solution.

The first selenium solar cell was invented by Charles Fritts in 1883, when he used selenium on a thin layer of gold to create a solar cell. This cell worked, but it had an efficiency of less than 1%.

Fritt's solar cell was not the most practical due to its low efficiency and its use of expensive gold. The solar cells used today are much more efficient and are made of cheaper and more plentiful silicon.

The silicon PV cell was invented by Calvin Fuller, Gerald Pearson, and Daryl Chapin at Bell Labs in 1954, marking the beginning of practical solar technology.

Fritts installed the first solar panels on a rooftop in New York City in 1884. John Perlin/Smithsonian

Today, solar power stands alongside wind, hydro, and geothermal sources as a rapidly expanding source of renewable energy. Solar energy also offers its own advantages in versatility and scalability, making it adaptable to diverse contexts, from small-scale residential installations to massive solar farms.

How do solar panels work?

Now that we've got a little background about solar energy technology, we can dive into the science behind how it works—starting with PV technology.

Photovoltaic technology

The photovoltaic effect is a phenomenon in which semiconductors, commonly made of silicon, convert incident light into electric current by absorbing photons and releasing electrons. In simple terms, sunlight is converted into electric current. The device that does this is known as a photovoltaic, or PV cell, more commonly called a solar cell.

Solar cells are composed of silicon semiconductors, formed into a p–n junction. This is a boundary or interface between two types of semiconductor materials, dubbed p-type and n-type, located inside a single semiconductor crystal. Photons from sunlight create electron-hole pairs at this junction, generating electrons.

The inside of a PV cell. US Energy Information Administration

These electrons flow through the external circuit, producing usable electricity. A solar cell array or solar panel converts sunlight to direct current (DC), which an inverter converts to alternating current (AC).