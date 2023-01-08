Wearable air purifiers: Play music while shielding against viruses
Taiwan IOT and wearable device company ible Technology has been named a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its latest invention, Airvida T1, an innovative wearable air purifier.
The device has won among 2,100 submissions, according to a press release by the company acquired by Interesting Engineering (IE).
"Airvida T1 is the world's first wearable ionic air purifier with noise-canceling earbuds. It can protect users from both air pollutants and ambient noises," noted the statement.
"This device is also accompanied by a mobile app that can inform users of instant air quality information. The whole set of Airvida T1 enables everyone to enjoy both clean air and fresh music wherever they go."
People have increasingly shown concerns over air-related issues and Airvida T1 claims to address those worries.
Through ible's unique Breathing Pathway Eco Ion Technology, Airvida T1 produces negative ions which can attach to approaching harmful airborne particles and turn them into bigger and heavier chunks that will then fall to the ground.
By this mechanism, it can remove 99.9 percent of pollen, allergens, PM2.5, and 99.7 percent of viruses including COVID-19.
Instant Air Quality Index
Airvida T1 comes with the Airvida Connect app that offers instant AQI (Air Quality Index), PM2.5, and pollen information based on users' locations.
The app sends a notification about air quality every morning to prepare users for the air pollutants and allergens they may encounter during the day.
Despite its purifying activities, the music-listening experience of Airvida T1 is surprisingly not compromised. It adopts hybrid active noise-canceling technology to let users focus on their tune without the disturbance of external noises.
Airvida T1 also provides speedy and stable connectivity to users' smartphones through the latest Bluetooth 5.3. In addition, Airvida T1's consumer-focused design makes it fit various occasions.
Each earbud weighs only 9.5 grams and is comfortable to wear for hours. The battery can last for five hours when both air purifying and music playing operate (more than 24 hours when only turning on the air purifying function).
Airvida T1 also enables users to make a hands-free calling and change songs without taking out their smartphones. The product can be put in its own charging case to be used as a desktop air purifier as well.
Helps hay fever sufferers
Over 300,000 units of Airvida T1 have been sold in over 10 countries. Based on the customer reviews on Rakuten Japan, Airvida has not only gotten a 4.5 out of 5 rating but has also made 97 percent of hay fever sufferers feel that their allergy symptoms have been greatly improved.
The product is designed and manufactured in Taiwan. It fulfills all the highest standards of material (RoHS), performance, efficiency optimization (SGS & Kisato Research Center for Environmental Science (Japan) & FIA (Japan) reports), and safety regulation (CE & FCC & UL).
This is the second time one of ible's products has been recognized by CES after winning an award from CES in 2020. The CES Innovation Awards program is an influential technology competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories.
We are on the cusp of a food tech revolution. 3D food printers will soon be finding their space in your kitchen, like that microwave you bought years ago. However it won't be up until the device undergoes a revamp.