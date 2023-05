A team of researchers from The University of Texas at Austin has created a flexible and wearable medical device that could transform the fight against heart disease. This device called an electronic tattoo or e-tattoo, can be attached to the chest to continuously monitor the heart outside of clinical settings.

The e-tattoo is wireless and mobile, as it has small active circuits and sensors linked by stretchable interconnections. The device weighs just 2.5 grams and can be worn comfortably with a medical dressing. It runs on a battery the size of a penny that lasts for over 40 hours, giving patients an easy and non-intrusive way to keep an eye on their heart health.

Two key heart measurements for a comprehensive picture of heart health

The e-tattoo device measures two crucial aspects of the heart: the electrocardiogram (ECG) and seismocardiogram (SCG). The former gauges the heart's electrical signal, while the latter assesses the acoustic signal from the heart valves. Although ECG can be measured using mobile devices like the Apple Watch, and SCG can be monitored using a stethoscope, there's currently no mobile option that approximates a stethoscope or obtains both measurements. By integrating both measurements, a more comprehensive and complete heart profile is possible, enabling the measurement of cardiac time intervals, which is a significant indicator of heart disease and other issues.