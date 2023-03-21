Wearable microscopes show HD images of pain processed by spinal cord

During their previous studies, the researchers found hints that astrocytes might be playing a role in processing pain. It was time to validate these findings. They equipped the mice with wearable microscopes and then squeezed their tails to validate the past findings.

Thanks to the wearables, researchers could see astrocyte activity in mice's spinal cords for the first time — and that too in color, depth, and high resolution. They noticed that the pain from the tail squeezing activated the astrocytes. Moreover, since the microscope setup was lightweight, the mice also faced no problem carrying it.

Senior study author Axel Nimmerjahn said, “These new wearable microscopes allow us to see nerve activity related to sensations and movement in regions and at speeds inaccessible by other high-resolution technology.” He further added, “Our wearable microscopes fundamentally change what is possible when studying the central nervous system.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Study abstract:

While the spinal cord is known to play critical roles in sensorimotor processing, including pain-related signaling, corresponding activity patterns in genetically defined cell types across spinal laminae have remained challenging to investigate. Calcium imaging has enabled cellular activity measurements in behaving rodents but is currently limited to superficial regions. Here, using chronically implanted microprisms, we imaged sensory and motor-evoked activity in regions and at speeds inaccessible by other high-resolution imaging techniques. To enable translaminar imaging in freely behaving animals through implanted microprisms, we additionally developed wearable microscopes with custom-compound microlenses. This system addresses multiple challenges of previous wearable microscopes, including their limited working distance, resolution, contrast, and achromatic range. Using this system, we show that dorsal horn astrocytes in behaving mice show sensorimotor program-dependent and lamina-specific calcium excitation. Additionally, we show that tachykinin precursor 1 (Tac1)-expressing neurons exhibit translaminar activity to acute mechanical pain but not locomotion.