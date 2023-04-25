Novel wearable patch allows for painless drug delivery through the skin

A team of MIT scientists has developed a novel wearable patch that could be used to deliver drugs painlessly.

“Delivering drugs this way could offer less systemic toxicity and is more local, comfortable, and controllable,” said Canan Dagdeviren, an associate professor in MIT’s Media Lab and the senior author of the study, in a statement.

The newly built patch

This ultrasound patch is made using a silicone-based polymer that automatically sticks to the skin.

Several disc-shaped piezoelectric transducers are used in this skin patch prototype to convert electric currents into mechanical energy. Each of these discs consists of a cavity that stores the drug molecule in liquid form.

“When an electric current is applied to the piezoelectric elements, they generate pressure waves in the fluid, creating bubbles that burst against the skin. These bursting bubbles produce microjets of fluid that can penetrate through the skin’s tough outer layer, the stratum corneum,” explained the statement.

This device was tested on pig skin, and the team delivered niacinamide (a vitamin B found in sunscreens and moisturizers). The results demonstrated 26 times more drug delivery than the penetration achieved without ultrasonic technology.