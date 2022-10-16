This cutting-edge wearable tech has 1,200 tiny solar panels that can charge your phone

These cells have the capacity to harness 400 milliwatts (mWatts) of electrical energy from the sun and can be easily incorporated into a piece of clothing such as a jacket or used as part of an accessory such as a backpack.

The textiles are engineered to handle the same forces as everyday clothing and can even be washed in a machine at 40°C with other laundry without being damaged.

The tiny solar cells measure a mere five millimeters in length and 1.5 millimeters in width. They are further embedded in a waterproof polymer resin; better yet, they cannot be felt by the wearer, which means they are comfortable and practical to wear.

“This prototype gives an exciting glimpse of the future potential for e-textiles,” said Hughes-Riley, of the university’s Advanced Textiles Research Group (ATRG).

Wearable tech is quickly becoming the rage. Nottingham Trent University

“Until now very few people would have considered that their clothing or textiles products could be used for generating electricity. And the material which we have developed, for all intents and purposes, appears and behaves the same as any ordinary textile, as it can be scrunched up and washed in a machine.”

“But hidden beneath the surface is a network of more than a thousand tiny photovoltaic cells which can harness the sun’s energy to charge personal devices.”

“Electronic textiles really have the potential to change people’s relationship with technology, as this prototype shows how we could do away with charging many devices at the wall.”