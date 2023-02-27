What AI did next — The Blueprint

Nvidia's novel 3D printing tech can produce 3D models from texts

The point is that AI is coming on in leaps and bounds …or should that be algorithms and chatbots? Either way, it’s happening.

Because ChatGPT (and its ever-increasing number of rivals) aside, AI is doing what can best be described as some pretty cool stuff. Here, we’ll take you through some of them, so you can decide which you’re going to use first (or, if you’re particularly techy, use as inspiration, improve upon, and remarket) – your call.

However you choose to play it, it can’t be denied that AI is advancing at an incredible rate across industries as diverse as saving the lives of earthquake survivors, designing spacecraft parts, and developing drugs that can treat opioid addiction.

To put this into context, James Coop, co-founder of JedAI Studio, says: “AI’s growth and development are now outpacing Moore’s Law exponentially, as in by 50-60 times. In fact, recent research has found that the performance of AI systems over the course of the last decade has doubled every six months or so. This is thanks to a raft of new algorithmic techniques, the availability of large datasets, and increased computational power.

“But what this means in real-world terms is that we’re on the cusp of an incredible wave of innovation. In short, it’s an incredibly exciting time to be involved in the world of AI.”